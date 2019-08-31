49ers place RB Jerick McKinnon on season-ending IR

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon will miss a second straight season after having complications in his recovery from a knee injury.

McKinnon was placed on season-ending injured reserve on Saturday as the 49ers cut their roster down to the 53-player limit.

McKinnon was one of the team's major acquisitions in free agency in 2018, signing a four-year, $30 million contract but he has yet to play a game for San Francisco because of injuries.

He tore his right ACL a week before the start of last season and was unable to fully recover this year. He started training camp on the physically unable to perform list after having a setback in mid-July. He was activated on Aug. 6 and went through two light practices before being shut down for three weeks. He came back again this week only to have another setback.

___

