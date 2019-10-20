San Francisco 0 0 3 6—9
Washington 0 0 0 0—0
Third Quarter

SF_FG Gould 28, 5:28.

Fourth Quarter

SF_FG Gould 22, 9:03.

SF_FG Gould 29, :23.

A_61,459.

___

SF Was
First downs 17 10
Total Net Yards 283 154
Rushes-yards 39-137 26-104
Passing 146 50
Punt Returns 2-30 1-0
Kickoff Returns 0-0 3-63
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-33
Comp-Att-Int 12-21-1 9-12-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-5 3-27
Punts 2-47.0 4-49.5
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 2-20 7-47
Time of Possession 33:24 26:36

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_San Francisco, Coleman 20-62, Breida 8-35, Garoppolo 4-20, Wilson 5-20, Kittle 2-0. Washington, Peterson 20-81, Smallwood 5-23, Sims 1-0.

PASSING_San Francisco, Garoppolo 12-21-1-151. Washington, Keenum 9-12-0-77.

RECEIVING_San Francisco, Bourne 3-69, Kittle 3-38, Coleman 2-(minus 1), James 1-40, Dwelley 1-2, Toilolo 1-2, Breida 1-1. Washington, Sims 3-5, Quinn 2-30, Sprinkle 2-13, Smallwood 1-18, McLaurin 1-11.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_San Francisco, Gould 45. Washington, Hopkins 39.