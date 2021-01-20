3rd-division club Alcoyano upsets Madrid in Copa del Rey TALES AZZONI, AP Sports Writer Jan. 20, 2021 Updated: Jan. 20, 2021 7:01 p.m.
MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid couldn't avoid another Copa del Rey upset, not even while playing with an extra man against a third-division club.
Small Spanish club Alcoyano came from behind to eliminate Madrid 2-1 in the round of 32 on Wednesday. The hosts scored in the 80th minute to force extra time and again in the 115th to shock the Spanish powerhouse and make it to the last 16. That was despite having Ramón López sent off in the 109th for a second booking.