2022 Minnesota Vikings Roster

No. Player Pos Ht Wt Born Exp College
1 Greg Joseph K 6-0 206 08-04-1994 4 Florida Atlantic
2 Alexander Mattison RB 5-11 215 06-19-1998 3 Boise State
3 Cameron Dantzler Sr. CB 6-2 190 09-03-1998 2 Mississippi State
4 Dalvin Cook RB 5-10 210 08-10-1995 5 Florida State
5 Jalen Reagor WR 5-11 197 01-02-1999 2 TCU
6 Lewis Cine SAF 6-2 199 10-05-1999 0 Georgia
7 Patrick Peterson CB 6-1 198 07-11-1990 11 LSU
8 Kirk Cousins QB 6-3 205 08-19-1988 10 Michigan State
9 Trishton Jackson WR 6-1 191 03-09-1998 2 Syracuse
11 David Blough QB 6-1 205 07-31-1995 3 Purdue
12 Nick Mullens QB 6-0 210 03-21-1995 5 Southern Miss
13 Blake Proehl WR 6-1 180 01-12-1996 0 East Carolina
14 Ryan Wright P 6-3 245 06-01-2000 0 Tulane
17 K.J. Osborn WR 5-11 203 06-10-1997 2 Miami (FL)
18 Justin Jefferson WR 6-1 195 06-16-1999 2 LSU
19 Adam Thielen WR 6-2 200 08-22-1990 9 Minnesota State
20 Duke Shelley CB 5-8 183 10-08-1996 3 Kansas State
21 Akayleb Evans CB 6-2 198 06-22-1999 0 Missouri
22 Harrison Smith SAF 6-2 211 02-02-1989 10 Notre Dame
23 Andrew Booth Jr. CB 6-0 194 09-28-2000 0 Clemson
24 Camryn Bynum SAF 6-0 200 07-19-1998 1 California
25 Theo Jackson SAF 6-1 198 10-02-1998 0 Tennessee
26 Kene Nwangwu RB 6-1 210 02-09-1998 1 Iowa State
29 Kris Boyd CB 5-11 195 09-12-1996 3 Texas
30 C.J. Ham FB 5-11 250 07-22-1993 6 Augustana
31 Tay Gowan CB 6-2 185 01-07-1998 1 UCF
32 Ty Chandler RB 5-11 204 05-12-1998 0 North Carolina
33 Brian Asamoah II LB 6-0 226 03-29-2000 0 Oklahoma
34 Nick Muse TE 6-5 252 11-25-1998 0 South Carolina
35 Parry Nickerson CB 5-10 179 10-11-1994 4 Tulane
38 Bryant Koback RB 6-0 210 04-06-1998 0 Toledo
39 Chandon Sullivan CB 5-11 189 08-07-1996 4 Georgia State
42 Andrew DePaola LS 6-1 229 07-28-1987 10 Rutgers
43 Luiji Vilain OLB 6-4 252 03-10-1998 0 Wake Forest
44 Josh Metellus SAF 5-11 207 01-21-1998 2 Michigan
45 Troy Dye LB 6-3 225 09-18-1996 2 Oregon
46 Myles Dorn SAF 6-2 210 06-25-1998 2 North Carolina
47 William Kwenkeu LB 6-1 235 01-08-1997 0 Temple
48 Chris Garrett OLB 6-4 245 07-15-1998 1 Concordia-St. Paul
50 T.J. Smith DT 6-3 303 04-19-1997 2 Arkansas
51 Benton Whitley OLB 6-3 260 02-12-1999 0 Holy Cross
54 Eric Kendricks LB 6-0 232 02-29-1992 7 UCLA
55 Za'Darius Smith LB 6-4 272 09-08-1992 7 Kentucky
56 Garrett Bradbury C 6-3 300 06-20-1995 3 North Carolina State
57 Ryan Connelly LB 6-2 234 10-03-1995 3 Wisconsin
58 Jordan Hicks LB 6-1 236 06-27-1992 7 Texas
60 Josh Sokol C 6-3 290 12-01-1997 0 Sacred Heart
62 Chris Reed G 6-3 314 07-22-1992 7 Minnesota State
63 Vederian Lowe T 6-6 320 04-17-1999 0 Illinois
64 Blake Brandel T 6-7 315 01-23-1997 2 Oregon State
65 Austin Schlottmann OL 6-6 300 09-18-1995 4 TCU
67 Ed Ingram G 6-3 307 02-11-1999 0 LSU
68 Kyle Hinton G 6-2 315 02-27-1998 2 Washburn
71 Christian Darrisaw T 6-5 315 06-02-1999 1 Virginia Tech
72 Ezra Cleveland G 6-6 312 05-08-1998 2 Boise State
74 Olisaemeka Udoh G 6-6 320 02-14-1997 3 Elon
75 Brian O'Neill T 6-7 310 09-15-1995 4 Pittsburgh
79 Kenny Willekes DE 6-3 264 07-22-1997 2 Michigan State
81 Bisi Johnson WR 6-0 210 03-17-1997 3 Colorado State
82 Ben Ellefson TE 6-3 250 09-01-1996 2 North Dakota State
83 Jalen Nailor WR 6-0 190 03-02-1999 0 Michigan State
84 Irv Smith Jr. TE 6-2 240 08-09-1998 3 Alabama
85 Dan Chisena WR 6-3 203 02-25-1997 2 Penn State
86 Johnny Mundt TE 6-4 233 11-23-1994 5 Oregon
87 T.J. Hockenson TE 6-5 248 07-03-1997 3 Iowa
89 Thomas Hennigan WR 6-1 210 08-18-1998 0 Appalachian State
89 James O'Shaughnessy TE 6-4 245 01-14-1992 7 Illinois State
90 Esezi Otomewo DE 6-5 282 12-30-1998 0 Minnesota
91 Patrick Jones II OLB 6-4 264 09-29-1998 1 Pittsburgh
92 James Lynch DT 6-4 295 01-20-1999 2 Baylor
93 Jonathan Bullard DL 6-3 290 10-22-1993 6 Florida
94 Dalvin Tomlinson DT 6-3 325 02-28-1994 5 Alabama
95 Khyiris Tonga DL 6-4 338 07-07-1996 1 BYU
96 Ross Blacklock DT 6-3 307 07-09-1998 2 TCU
97 Harrison Phillips DT 6-3 307 01-25-1996 4 Stanford
98 D.J. Wonnum OLB 6-5 258 10-31-1997 2 South Carolina
99 Danielle Hunter OLB 6-5 263 10-29-1994 7 LSU
