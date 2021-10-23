2021 Jacksonville Jaguars Roster

|No.
|Player
|Pos
|Ht
|Wt
|Born
|Exp
|College
|0
|Coy Cronk
|OL
|6-4
|318
|01-18-1998
|0
|Iowa
|1
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|5-10
|210
|01-26-1999
|0
|Clemson
|2
|Rayshawn Jenkins
|SAF
|6-1
|220
|01-25-1994
|4
|Miami (FL)
|3
|C.J. Beathard
|QB
|6-2
|215
|11-16-1993
|4
|Iowa
|5
|Rudy Ford
|SAF
|6-0
|204
|11-01-1994
|4
|Auburn
|6
|Jihad Ward
|DE
|6-5
|287
|03-11-1994
|5
|Illinois
|7
|Tavon Austin
|WR
|5-8
|179
|03-15-1990
|8
|West Virginia
|9
|Logan Cooke
|P
|6-5
|230
|07-28-1995
|3
|Mississippi State
|10
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|WR
|6-1
|227
|10-05-1998
|1
|Colorado
|11
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|WR
|6-2
|199
|03-12-1990
|9
|California
|12
|Tyron Johnson
|WR
|6-1
|193
|01-08-1996
|2
|Oklahoma State
|14
|Kyle Lauletta
|QB
|6-3
|221
|03-17-1995
|3
|Richmond
|14
|Terry Godwin
|WR
|5-11
|185
|10-23-1996
|2
|Georgia
|15
|Matthew Wright
|K
|5-11
|174
|03-22-1996
|2
|UCF
|16
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|6-6
|213
|10-06-1999
|0
|Clemson
|17
|D.J. Chark Jr.
|WR
|6-4
|198
|09-23-1996
|3
|LSU
|18
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|6-2
|215
|06-14-1995
|5
|Mississippi
|19
|Josh Imatorbhebhe
|WR
|6-2
|220
|04-12-1998
|0
|Illinois
|20
|Daniel Thomas
|SAF
|5-10
|215
|07-01-1998
|1
|Auburn
|21
|Nevin Lawson
|CB
|5-9
|192
|04-23-1991
|7
|Utah State
|24
|Carlos Hyde
|RB
|6-0
|229
|09-20-1990
|7
|Ohio State
|25
|James Robinson
|RB
|5-9
|219
|08-09-1998
|1
|Illinois State
|26
|Shaquill Griffin
|CB
|6-0
|198
|07-20-1995
|4
|Central Florida
|27
|Chris Claybrooks
|DB
|5-9
|179
|07-17-1997
|1
|Memphis
|29
|Brandon Rusnak
|CB
|5-11
|198
|07-11-1995
|2
|Michigan
|30
|Kerrith Whyte
|RB
|5-10
|204
|10-31-1996
|2
|Florida Atlantic
|31
|Nathan Cottrell
|RB
|5-11
|193
|08-02-1996
|1
|Georgia Tech
|32
|Tyson Campbell
|CB
|6-1
|195
|03-17-2000
|0
|Georgia
|33
|Dare Ogunbowale
|RB
|5-10
|205
|05-04-1994
|4
|Wisconsin
|35
|Lorenzo Burns
|CB
|5-10
|175
|10-10-1997
|0
|Arizona
|37
|Tre Herndon
|CB
|5-11
|185
|03-05-1996
|3
|Vanderbilt
|38
|Andre Cisco
|SAF
|6-0
|209
|03-23-2000
|0
|Syracuse
|39
|Jamal Agnew
|WR
|5-10
|190
|04-03-1995
|4
|San Diego
|41
|Josh Allen
|DE
|6-5
|262
|07-13-1997
|2
|Kentucky
|42
|Andrew Wingard
|SAF
|6-0
|209
|12-05-1996
|2
|Wyoming
|44
|Myles Jack
|LB
|6-1
|244
|09-03-1995
|5
|UCLA
|45
|K'Lavon Chaisson
|LB
|6-3
|254
|07-25-1999
|1
|LSU
|46
|Ross Matiscik
|LS
|6-0
|235
|09-13-1996
|1
|Baylor
|49
|Chapelle Russell
|LB
|6-2
|236
|01-20-1997
|1
|Temple
|50
|Shaquille Quarterman
|LB
|6-0
|234
|10-28-1997
|1
|Miami (FL)
|52
|DaVon Hamilton
|DT
|6-4
|320
|02-01-1997
|1
|Ohio State
|53
|Dakota Allen
|LB
|6-1
|232
|11-02-1995
|2
|Texas Tech
|54
|Damien Wilson
|LB
|6-0
|243
|05-28-1993
|6
|Minnesota
|55
|Lerentee McCray
|DE
|6-3
|249
|08-26-1990
|8
|Florida
|57
|Dylan Moses
|LB
|6-3
|240
|05-25-1998
|0
|Alabama
|58
|Doug Costin
|DT
|6-2
|295
|10-05-1997
|1
|Miami (OH)
|60
|A.J. Cann
|OL
|6-3
|315
|10-03-1991
|6
|South Carolina
|62
|K.C. McDermott
|OL
|6-5
|311
|04-18-1996
|3
|Miami (FL)
|65
|Brandon Linder
|OL
|6-6
|315
|01-25-1992
|7
|Miami (FL)
|68
|Andrew Norwell
|OL
|6-6
|325
|10-25-1991
|7
|Ohio State
|69
|Tyler Shatley
|OL
|6-3
|310
|05-05-1991
|7
|Clemson
|70
|Jared Hocker
|G
|6-5
|325
|07-11-1999
|0
|Texas A&M
|72
|Walker Little
|T
|6-7
|309
|04-01-1999
|0
|Stanford
|73
|Badara Traore
|T
|6-7
|320
|03-12-1997
|1
|LSU
|74
|Cam Robinson
|OL
|6-6
|320
|10-09-1995
|4
|Alabama
|75
|Jawaan Taylor
|OL
|6-5
|312
|11-25-1997
|2
|Florida
|76
|Will Richardson Jr.
|OL
|6-6
|306
|01-04-1996
|3
|North Carolina State
|77
|Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms
|OL
|6-5
|330
|09-25-1997
|1
|Missouri
|78
|Ben Bartch
|OL
|6-6
|309
|07-22-1998
|1
|St. John's (MN)
|80
|James O'Shaughnessy
|TE
|6-4
|245
|01-14-1992
|6
|Illinois State
|81
|Josh Hammond
|WR
|6-0
|194
|07-24-1998
|1
|Florida
|83
|Tim Jones
|WR
|6-1
|210
|05-16-1998
|0
|Southern Miss
|84
|Chris Manhertz
|TE
|6-6
|255
|04-10-1992
|6
|Canisius
|85
|Dan Arnold
|TE
|6-6
|220
|03-15-1995
|4
|Wisconsin-Platteville
|86
|Jacob Hollister
|TE
|6-4
|239
|11-18-1993
|4
|Wyoming
|87
|Matt Sokol
|TE
|6-5
|249
|11-09-1995
|2
|Michigan State
|88
|Jeff Cotton
|WR
|6-2
|206
|04-17-1997
|1
|Idaho
|89
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|6-5
|258
|10-14-1997
|0
|Ohio State
|90
|Malcom Brown
|DT
|6-2
|320
|02-02-1994
|6
|Texas
|91
|Dawuane Smoot
|DE
|6-3
|264
|03-02-1995
|4
|Illinois
|92
|Jordan Smith
|DE
|6-6
|255
|04-10-1998
|0
|UAB
|93
|Taven Bryan
|DE
|6-5
|291
|03-11-1996
|3
|Florida
|95
|Roy Robertson-Harris
|DE
|6-5
|298
|07-23-1993
|5
|Texas-El Paso
|96
|Adam Gotsis
|DE
|6-4
|287
|09-23-1992
|5
|Georgia Tech
|97
|Jay Tufele
|DT
|6-3
|305
|07-25-1999
|0
|Southern California