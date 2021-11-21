1-vs-2 matchup delays AP women's basketball poll a day

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — The release of The Associated Press women’s Top 25 basketball poll will be delayed one day so voters can assess Monday afternoon’s showdown between No. 1 South Carolina and No. 2 Connecticut.

The championship game of the inaugural women’s Battle 4 Atlantis tournament will take place at approximately the same time the AP Top 25 is released each Monday. The AP decided to hold the poll one day so it will reflect the outcome – only the second time since the poll began in 1976 that it has been delayed.