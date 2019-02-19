- UConn’s Jones, short on words, high on work ethic, potential
- A proposal to hold the winter high school season is in front of the state’s governing body for interscholastic sports, but could restrict thousands of athletes from participating if the spread of COVID across the state continues. The... By Michael Fornabaio
- Members of the Wilton High School boys and girls varsity soccer teams visited several Wilton Soccer Association intramural youth games Oct. 24 to share their love of the game and to raise awareness of the Kick for Nick Foundation and its...
- WILTON — At the end of 100 scoreless minutes that left them co-champs of the FCIAC Central Region, the Brien McMahon and Wilton boys soccer teams were light years apart in reaction. Clapping and congratulating one another, the McMahon players... By Tim Murphy
- The following games and meets were recently played by Wilton fall sports teams. Boys Soccer Warriors still unbeaten The Wilton boys soccer team completed an undefeated regular season with a 2-2 tie against host Danbury on Monday. Wilton... By Tim Murphy
- Boys soccer Warriors still unbeaten Even though it was outplayed, the Wilton boys soccer team remained unbeaten Monday night. The Warriors were able to come away with a 0-0 tie against at home against Norwalk and are now 4-0-2 this... By Tim Murphy
- Near the end of Wilton’s first 7v7 non-contact, passing game against Ridgefield, he made a leaping catch and landed on a right leg that buckled and gave out. By Tim Murphy
- A look at some of the top performances in high school volleyball so far this season. By Dave Stewart
- The CIAC’s postseason tournament experience will be held Nov. 7-20. Teams can play anywhere from two to four postseason games.. But teams for all sports will remain in the same region they reside in currently for continued safety precautions... By Joe Morelli
- It took less than a week for the Wilton girls volleyball team to avenge a season-opening loss. Getting contributions from numerous players, the Warriors defeated Ridgefield 3-2 on Monday. “We made some... By Tim Murphy
- RIDGEFIELD — The season began with a lift-off instead of a kick-off. In a corner of the Tiger Hollow field, near the 15-yard line, five linemen apiece from the Wilton and Ridgefield football teams competed to see who could bench press 185... By Tim Murphy