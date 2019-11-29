Opinion

Wilton letter: Write your senator

To the Editors:

Trump rides his whirlwind as Hamilton foresaw, writing to George Washington in 1792. David Remnick reminds us of that now in the “New Yorker.” Nunes’s enabler crew piles lie upon lie upon Trump’s 10,000 lies until their edifice appears to the dimmest visions as stone upon stone of stonewall truth.

This is the season for blow-back — blast-back — from every citizen. We must inundate every U.S. Senator with our plain demand: “Your duty is to rid us of the Kremlin-elected U.S. President who so often steals our huge national treasures of power, status, wealth and privilege to serve himself and not our nation.”

Gordon Nugent