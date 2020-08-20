Opinion

Wilton letter: Waiting a week for voting information

Below is a letter to the editors for next week’s Wilton Bulletin. If you would like to have a letter published, send it to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by noon on Monday. The word limit of 500 words is strictly enforced. less Below is a letter to the editors for next week’s Wilton Bulletin. If you would like to have a letter published, send it to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by noon on Monday. The word limit of 500 words is strictly ... more Photo: Stock Image Photo: Stock Image Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton letter: Waiting a week for voting information 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

UPDATE: The author of the letter reports the registrar has gotten in touch with him, apologizing that she had been on vacation.

To the Editors:

I have contacted the Wilton registrar at their message board requesting information about Mail-in/Absentee Ballots for the Nov. 3rd election. I have not heard back from either of the two registrars for more than a week.

I certainly hope this is not indicative of the difficulty Wilton residents and Connecticut voters will encounter in having free and fair elections in November. Given the state of things today, I'm concerned by this non-responsiveness.

Mark Rubinstein