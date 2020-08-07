Opinion

Wilton letter: Two nonprofits have met the challenge of these times

Carlos Alvarez, a nurse with Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County, takes a call from a member of the community on the agency's Ask A Nurse hotline. It's one way the agency has increased its service to the community during the COVID-19 crisis.

To the Editors:

As a vice president at Fairfield County’s Community Foundation, I’m writing to express our gratitude to two Wilton-based nonprofits, Circle of Care and Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care of Fairfield County, as they continue to meet the needs of our residents during this challenging time. Both organizations were recipients of grants from our COVID-19 Resiliency Fund.

Fairfield County Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Resiliency Fund awarded Circle of Care a grant of $5,000 to support its Lifeline Emergency Fund. Lifeline is a parent community telephone support network that pairs survivor families with newly diagnosed ones. Families have the opportunity to talk with someone who truly understands what they are going through, easing the isolation, and helping to create a sense of community through shared experience.

Our COVID-19 Resiliency Fund also awarded Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care of Fairfield County a grant of $15,000 to support information technology, PPE supplies and additional telehealth units needed by staff nurses.

The Community Foundation launched the Fairfield County COVID-19 Resiliency Fund on March 18 to support frontline nonprofits such as Circle of Care and Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care of Fairfield County. Nearly $2.5 million has been raised from donors throughout Fairfield County, and we were able to quickly deploy this funding into Fairfield County communities. To date, more than $1.9 million has been distributed to 154 local nonprofit organizations, reaching more than 260,000 of our region’s most vulnerable residents — that’s a quarter of the entire population of Fairfield County!

We have been very impressed with the way our region’s nonprofits immediately pivoted in response to this public health crisis and we are honored to support their important work.

During these most difficult times, our strong nonprofit sector here in Fairfield County has indeed shone brightly.

Karen R. Brown