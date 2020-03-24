Opinion

Wilton letter: Travel agents offer to help travelers

To the Editors:

In this time of canceled flights, tours, cruises and vacations, we would like to help those Wiltonians who have booked online, direct or with OTAs — web-based travel agencies, such as Travelocity, Expedia, hotels.com, etc.

We are ready to answer any questions you may have about cancellation procedures and penalties, as well as insurance policies. We won’t be able to make changes to your existing reservations, but will give advice on how to achieve the best results for refunds and future credits under these challenging and changing circumstances with COVID-19.

Call us at 203-762-2551 or email at email@wiltontravel.com

Judy White, Hella McSweeney

and the staff of Wilton Center Travel, Ltd.