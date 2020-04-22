Opinion

Wilton letter: Three cheers for 183 Ridgefield Road acquisition

Trees line the meadow at 183 Ridgefield Road. Trees line the meadow at 183 Ridgefield Road. Photo: Jeannette Ross / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Jeannette Ross / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton letter: Three cheers for 183 Ridgefield Road acquisition 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

To the Editors:

I had to write and say congratulations to everyone in Wilton and Connecticut who was instrumental in getting the parcel of land at 183 Ridgefield Road. I am beyond thrilled that Wilton has acquired this magnificent piece of property.

I grew up in Wilton and lived at 62 Nod Hill Road from my birth (1953) until 1976. It was magical and because of our address we passed by the Schlichting property daily, and as Anne worked at the Village Market, saw her almost as much. (My mom was mostly a daily shopper!)

Both of my folks are buried next door at the Hillside Cemetery. It is such a calm and peaceful spot, and there will be no development.

Cheers to you all — a place for you all to enjoy for generations to come.

Kimi McLean Hardej

Hull, Mass.