Wilton letter: There are many neighbors in need right now

To the Editors:

What a heartwarming story that Wiltonians raised over $100,000 for the Tillett family to help them deal with COVID-19.

Unfortunately, they are not our only neighbors in need. The Wilton Food Pantry tries to help during normal times but now there are many more needy people and donations are way down.

I ask that we all donate some food to help our neighbors. There is a plastic shed in the parking lot right outside the police station. You can drop off a bag of nonperishable groceries without any human contact or touching anything.

It will be much appreciated.

James Burch