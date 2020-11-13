Opinion

Wilton letter: The right to vote must be preserved

To the Editors:

Less than a week after successfully conducting an election where 11,929 voters safely cast their votes and facing what has been reported to be a potential 4.8-percent mill rate increase including over $3 million of bonding items, the Board of Selectmen canceled the practice of obtaining a taxpayer vote on bonding.

Now I’m sure the selectmen thought what they were doing was right, but sometimes you actually have to do what’s right and what’s right is protecting the right to vote. The right to vote is a fundamental right in a system of participatory government. Protect the right to vote in all elections and referenda.

Let the voters be heard. BTW, I would vote in support of the bonding, if only I could.

Rich McCarty