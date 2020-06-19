Opinion

Wilton letter: The ‘divider in chief’

To the Editors:

In trying to find a description for our bone spur, draft dodger President, I decided to use a paragraph from Jim Mattis’s (our former secretary of defense, and Marine Corp General) article in Atlantic Magazine.

“Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people — does not even pretend to try. Instead, he tries to divide us,” Mattis wrote in a statement published by The Atlantic. “We are witnessing the consequences of three years of this deliberate effort. We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership,” he wrote, adding that he “watched this week’s unfolding events, angry and appalled.”

Mattis clearly described the danger of the actions of Donald Trump to our democracy. Mattis and other military generals and admirals who also are concerned of the actions of Donald Trump to our democracy can be found at: https://time.com/5849362/military-leaders-denounce-trump/.

This was not a complete list.

The sooner we can replace this lying, misogynistic, egotistic President, the quicker we can try to repair the damage he has created.

Alex Ruskewich