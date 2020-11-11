Opinion

Wilton letter: Thanks for support and a well-run election

To the Editors:

Wilton’s Democrats thank our neighbors for their strong support of our candidates last week. The moderate approaches laid out by Stephanie Thomas, Will Haskell, Jim Himes, and of course Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, reflect Wilton well, and we thank our town for paying attention to issues that matter.

Everyone in Wilton should be proud of the unprecedented voter turnout this year, and Republicans should be encouraged by the energy shown by their local candidates. Particular thanks are due to Registrars Karen Birck and Annalisa Stravato, as well as Town Clerk Lori Kaback, for extremely well-run elections under uniquely challenging circumstances.

Tom Dubin, Chair,

Wilton Democratic Town Committee