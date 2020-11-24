Opinion

Wilton letter: Teachers teach because they love kids

To the Editors:

I would like to say a special thank you to Justin Rosenthal for his thoughtful tribute to teachers in the recent Wilton Bulletin.

I taught at Wilton High School for 26 years, beginning in 1980. One of my greatest pleasures in retirement is running into former students in town, or hearing from them on Facebook, or even meeting for a mini reunion ( and sometimes tutoring their children). I love meeting their children, and catching up on where they are in their lives now. The potential that you saw in them as young teens, has been realized as young adults.

I know that teachers in this current pandemic are missing that personal contact that you can develop as a teacher. I have talked about this with some of my retiree friends, and also with teachers who are still teaching. I appreciate that Justin has been able to find a connection, even in this crazy time.

Please know that teachers teach because they love kids, and their subject matter. We may not be perfect in every way, and there is much to learn and improve, but I believe that, for the most part, all are doing the best that they can!

Thanks again, Justin, for your appreciation.

Phyllis Boozer