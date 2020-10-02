Opinion

Wilton letter: Support the post office and mail delivery

To the Editors:

I write to urge my fellow citizens to demand that the Trump Administration and Congress support the United States Postal Service (USPS). Recent efforts to undermine its operations undermine services we depend on.

The USPS is our most popular government agency. The Pew Research Center poll found a 91 percent favorable rating by Democrats and Republicans.

The USPS is a lifeline that binds our country together and employs approximately 600,000 citizens. It delivers necessities from stamps to passports, medicines, packages and now our vote by mail ballots.

The post office is the delivery system for our democracy. We must keep it safe.

Lois Block