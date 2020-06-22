Opinion

Wilton letter: Support anti-racism in a meaningful way

To the Editors:

Nearly 400 Wiltonians, led by our community’s interfaith clergy, joined the nation in protesting the murder of George Floyd by taking a knee at Our Lady of Fatima during “A Walk for Peace and an End to Racism.”.We are grateful for and proud of our clergy and protesters for this action that laid the groundwork for the future of Wilton’s anti-racism work.

Confronting racism in ourselves and in our communities is a daunting task, and many either don’t know where to start or don’t think it is their responsibility to get involved. But there are meaningful, sustainable avenues for the people of Wilton to stand in solidarity against racism and police brutality.

In addition to educating yourself on white supremacy, one of the most powerful actions you can take right now is donating to Black-run nonprofit organizations. This will directly influence laws and social systems that uphold racial disparities. Consider giving 10 percent of your last paycheck, and give on a weekly or monthly basis to make your contribution sustainable.

Black Lives Matter builds power in Black communities by advocating for criminal justice reform, voter rights, and anti-racist policies.

The NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People), one of the most recognized civil rights organizations in the country, inspired the founding of a nonprofit committed solely to fighting for racial justice through litigation, advocacy, and education: the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

Color of Change is a racial justice organization that builds member-driven campaigns to strengthen Black political power and change policies that affect Black people.

There are other ways to continue anti-racism work using tools and resources ready for use. The Antiracism Starter Kit Action Guide by L. Glenise Pike is a great place to begin. Campaign Zero explains the inequities and shortcomings of the justice system, which can help guide your conversations on addressing systemic racism with each other, and with local elected officials, law enforcement and prosecutors whose engagement and accountability is crucial.

Growing up in this town, we know that Wilton prides itself in active, civic engagement and building good character. Let’s live out those values together by engaging with our community and in our country’s pain. When we look back at this historic moment, we want to be on the right side of history.

Madeleine Ball

Sophie Halter