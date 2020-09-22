Opinion

Wilton letter: Selectmen’s attitude toward fire commission candidates is short-sighted

I am writing regarding the conversation from the Wednesday evening meeting, specifically about the Wilton Fire Commission candidates. Obviously it’s no secret among us that the former employee of the Wilton Fire Department is my father, Karl Dolnier. I’m very surprised, and disappointed, to read that he is largely not being considered for the position. Not because he is my father, but because he is extremely qualified for the position. I would venture much more so than anyone who has ever volunteered.

The potential “conflict of interest” is laughable to me, for someone that has now been retired for seven years. You’re talking about a candidate for the position that has over 40 years of experience as a firefighter, and a resident of the town for over 60 years. What better applicant do you expect to find?

I’m confident that every member of the town’s government has some self-serving conflict of interest as a resident of the town. I will frankly admit that I have basically no knowledge of the role of the Fire Commission, but I am very confident that a single member of the commission would not be judge, jury, and executioner for any decision made. My guess is that anything that is brought to their attention for consideration has likely been brought to them by the fire chief, or at a minimum comes with his input.

There are two other members of the commission whose opinions and votes can override the opinion and vote of a sole member. Even still, I would imagine that decision is still not final, and ends up in the laps of you, the Board of Selectman. So why you would want to deny the process, and the people of Wilton, the opinion of someone who has more firsthand knowledge of the department, the procedures, the personnel, and their needs, seems short-sighted, at best.

It seems to me, in this day and age, the town and Board of Selectman should be welcoming candidates with open arms, and embracing them, and wanting to have open, honest, conversations with them, rather than immediately trying to find reasons to reject them.

Unfortunately, despite probably being one of the larger taxpayers in town, I have no vote, but regardless, I know some of you personally, and have worked with some of you in various capacities in town over the years, and I’m disappointed to see you all operate in this manner. I hope regardless of the candidate, you guys choose to move forward with more open minds than what I have seen so far.

Tim Dolnier

Tim Dolnier