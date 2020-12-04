Opinion

Wilton letter: Salvation Army seeks help in order to help others

The Wilton Unit of the Salvation Army is seeking donations so it may provide hope and help to those in need. The Wilton Unit of the Salvation Army is seeking donations so it may provide hope and help to those in need. Photo: Brad Horrign /Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Brad Horrign /Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton letter: Salvation Army seeks help in order to help others 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

To the Editors:

This has been a challenging year for charitable organizations to continue to provide ongoing support for our Wilton friends and families. The Salvation Army is here to lend a helping hand and provide food and shelter for those who are struggling. We welcome you to join us in providing hope and help to those in need in Wilton.

The Wilton Unit of the Salvation Army works closely with Wilton’s Department of Social Services to provide a year-round program of service designed to assist in meeting the emergency and supplementary needs of Wilton residents. This past year we assisted Wilton seniors and families with electric and home heating bills, provided Wilton Food Pantry gift cards, and supplemented Wilton Social Services programs by providing back-to-school gift cards. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the greatest need right now in the state is the availability of non-perishable food items. We participated in a program to provide shelf-stable canned and boxed food to Wilton seniors living in subsidized housing.

Whether you are renewing your support or giving for the very first time, your generosity will make a difference and provide needed assistance to young families, seniors, and other individuals in our community. Please send your donations payable to “Wilton Unit, Salvation Army” to Tina Gardner, 59 Heather Lane, Wilton, CT 06897. We hope we can count on your support to help us brighten the lives of our Wilton residents.

Tina Gardner, Chairman

Salvation Army, Wilton Unit