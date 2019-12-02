Opinion

Salvation Army ready to help Wilton

To the Editors:

The holiday season is a time of joy and celebration. And yet, so many families are struggling to make ends meet. In all seasons, the Salvation Army is there to lend a helping hand and provide food and shelter for those who are struggling. We welcome you to join us in providing hope and help to others in Wilton.

The Wilton Unit of the Salvation Army works closely with Wilton’s Department of Social Services, to provide a year-round program of service designed to assist in meeting the emergency and supplementary needs of Wilton residents. Last year we helped four families by paying toward rent and dental bills. We supplied 75 gift cards for shoes to Wilton students as part of our Social Services back-to-school program. In addition, we purchased Christmas gifts for several needy Wilton families.

However, we can’t do this without the generosity of Wilton residents. Please send your donations payable to the “Wilton Unit, Salvation Army” to Nancy Milnamow, 35 Woods End Drive, Wilton, CT 06897.

Whether you are renewing your support or giving for the very first time, your generosity will make a difference and provide needed assistance to young families, seniors, and other individuals in our community. We hope we can count on your support to help us brighten the lives of our Wilton residents.

Tina Gardner, Chairman

Nancy Milnamow, Treasurer

Karen Lourd, Secretary

Salvation Army, Wilton Unit