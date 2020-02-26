Opinion

Wilton letter: Pay me now or pay me later

Wilton police headquarters.

To the Editors:

Have you ever heard the phrase “Pay me now or pay me later?”

In my opinion, the renovation of the police department should be fully funded with the $16 million they are asking for to fund a building that the Wilton Police Department needs. Cutting the $2 million dollars for what the police department says they need will cost the taxpayers $4 to $5 million down the road.

Do I like higher taxes? No.

The Wilton Police Department does a fine job for the residents of Wilton and if they say they need a facility to do the job better I say we fund the full amount. Chief Lynch does a great job for the Town of Wilton, is highly respected by the men and women of the department, and if he says he needs something we should fund it.

Jim Pickering