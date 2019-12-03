Opinion

Wilton letter: Openings for Republicans on town boards

Below is a letter to the editors in this week's Wilton Bulletin.

To the Editors:

The Wilton Republican Town Committee wishes to advise that there are immediate and/or upcoming openings for Republican and unaffiliated Wilton residents who are interested and wish to serve on:

Building Inspectors Board of Appeal.

Commission on Social Services.

Economic Development Commission.

Historic District and Historic Property Commission.

Inland Wetlands Commission.

Water Pollution Control Authority.

We anticipate that there will be additional openings in the future on other appointed boards and commissions because from time to time volunteers may move or resign.

If you wish to serve your town as a volunteer, please send an email to Peter_Wrampe@yahoo.com.

Peter Wrampe

Chuck Wessendorf

Co-Chairs Candidate

Research & Development

Wilton RTC