Wilton letter: Kiwanis thanks food drive supporters

To the Editors:

To Wilton: Thank you once again for your ever-present generosity during this past weekend’s quarterly food drive. The Wilton Food Pantry shelves look much happier, brimming with non-perishables and paper goods, ready to relieve some financial pressure for our neighbors over the coming weeks.

Wilton Kiwanis is honored to be the conduit throughout the year to put your kindness into action. Because of you, Wilton looks and feels different than most other places, where needs are met, and compassion not a forgotten quality. Look for us and the next food drive in early June, the all-important drive to replenish the pantry for the high-demand summer months.

Thank you.

Jeff Turner

Tom Connors

Wilton Kiwanis Food Drive Coordinators