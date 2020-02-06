Opinion

Wilton letter: Impeachment aftermath a teachable moment

To the Editors:

Democracy’s finest hour: Wise leaders, putting aside personal interest, do what’s right for the nation. Thus it went in the Senate, so conscientious in its investigation of Hillary Clinton’s treacherous email account, sagely seeing no problem with this Ukraine business, and saving taxpayers millions in not calling witnesses to make sure. If the American people want to weed out corruption, it’s up to them. Who can argue?

I anticipate celebrations in Wilton as the local GOP toasts its heroic President, its courageous senators, and the party’s continued commitment to the separation of powers. Bring the children. It’s a teachable moment.

Bob Carney