Opinion

Wilton letter: Generosity of Turnover Shop is greatly appreciated

To the Editors:

On behalf of our board, staff, volunteers, and especially the patients and families we serve, I wish to extend my heartfelt thanks to Dr. Sharon Sobel and everyone at The Turnover Shop of Wilton for their exceptionally generous gift of $48,000 to support the work of Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County.

Since its founding in 1950, the Turnover Shop of Wilton has benefited Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County and the Wilton PTA. The Turnover Shop has become a cherished fixture in the heart of Wilton Center with a large and loyal following of donors, satisfied customers and devoted volunteers.

Each year, our nonprofit agency has been the fortunate recipient of increasing support through the growing success of the Turnover Shop. This most generous charitable donation will make it possible for Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County to continue providing compassionate home health and end-of-life care to those in need in Wilton and we are enormously grateful.

The Turnover Shop is a treasure in the Wilton community and a source of pride to all who live and work here. We honor them for their dedication and community spirit and thank them for their tremendous generosity.

Sharon M. Bradley, RN, MSN, DNP

President and CEO

VisitingNurse & Hospice of Fairfield County