Wilton letter: Democrats anticipate commission openings

To the Editors:

The Wilton Democratic Nominating Committee would like to hear from any Wilton resident who is a Democrat or unaffiliated, and who is interested in serving on the:

Building Inspectors Board of Appeals.

Commission on Social Services.

Council on Ethics.

Economic Development Commission.

Energy Commission.

Fire Commission.

Historic District and Historic Property Commission.

Inland Wetlands Commission.

Parks & Recreation Commission.

Water Pollution Control Authority.

Wilton Investment Committee for Employees Retirement Plan.

Wilton Retirement Trust for Employees of Town of Wilton.

We anticipate there will be a number of openings because the terms for many appointed boards and commissions end on Nov. 30. The Wilton Democratic Nominating Committee would like to be ready to move forward to fill the vacancies with competent people who are committed to the future of our town.

Under current procedures, adopted by the Board of Selectmen, members of the Democratic party must apply for appointed positions in town government through our committee, members of the Republican party must apply for appointed positions through the Republican Town Committee, and unaffiliated voters may apply through either party or by direct petition to the Board of Selectmen.

If you would like to apply for these positions or learn more about the nominating process, please contact me at rosstartelltownofwilton@gmail.com.

Wilton’s greatest strength is in its volunteers. Please consider serving our town.

Ross Tartell, Chairman

Democratic Nominating Committee