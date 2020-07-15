Opinion

Wilton letter: Appalling trustee activity

To the Editors:

Having read Alex Ruskewich’s Letter to the Editors, “Honor Elizabeth Ambler,” I was appalled at the callous disregard for ethics and integrity by the Clunes as Ambler trustees. The Clunes are draining the trust for their own use and benefit while needy students and nonprofits wither on the vine.

As a Wiltonian for 30 years, I have seen insider nepotism but this egregious Clune activity takes the cake. In addition to further investigation, the Clune name should be stricken from the Arts Center and replaced by The Raymond and Elizabeth Ambler Arts Center.

Kevin Hickey