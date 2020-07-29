Opinion

Wilton letter: Absentee voting needs no excuse

To the Editors:

As destructive as the pandemic has been, it need not disrupt the most important election of our lifetime. Why shouldn’t every eligible American be able to vote this November?

“No Connecticut voter should be forced to choose between their health and their right to vote,” Secretary of the State Denise Merrill has argued.

The answer: early voting and no-excuse absentee ballots. They can assure a robust — and fair — election. Despite Trump’s resistance, two-thirds of Americans say these options should be available to all, with no special reason required, according to Pew Research.

Stand up for your right to vote.

Bob Carney