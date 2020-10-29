Opinion

Wilton letter: A ‘recovering Republican’

To the Editors:

Strict adherence to any party platform has never been my modus operandi; so while registered as a Republican for most of my adult life, my voting record has probably been 50/50.

With formative years anchored in the 60s, socially progressive ideas came naturally. Similarly, four years in the Navy accentuated pathetically wasteful government spending norms and solidified a certain fiscal conservatism.

While disavowing DJT in 2016, the chaos and dishonesty permeating his entire administration compelled me to re-register as a Democrat. The old GOP is gone for now.

Jerry Sprole