Opinion
Wilton letter: A ‘recovering Republican’
To the Editors:
Strict adherence to any party platform has never been my modus operandi; so while registered as a Republican for most of my adult life, my voting record has probably been 50/50.
With formative years anchored in the 60s, socially progressive ideas came naturally. Similarly, four years in the Navy accentuated pathetically wasteful government spending norms and solidified a certain fiscal conservatism.
While disavowing DJT in 2016, the chaos and dishonesty permeating his entire administration compelled me to re-register as a Democrat. The old GOP is gone for now.
Jerry Sprole
