Wilton holding municipal elections in fall season of 2021

In the fall of 2021 Wilton will be holding Municipal elections and the Democratic Party is calling for energized and engaged Democratic or Unaffiliated residents to run for election. We are currently having conversations with candidates for Board of Selectmen, Board of Finance, Board of Education, the Planning and Zoning Commission, the Zoning Board of Appeals, and Constable. If you have been using your skills as a volunteer on a local committee, or are ready to run for town office, please email me and let’s have a conversation.

The Wilton Democratic Town Committee would also like to hear from any Wilton resident who is a either a Democrat or unaffiliated voter, and who is interested in serving on the:

· Building Inspector Board of Appeals

· Council on Ethics

· Conservation Commission

· Economic Development Commission

· Energy Commission

· Historic District and Historic Properties Commission

· Housing Committee

· Inland Wetlands Commission

· Social Services Commission

· Water Commission,

Wilton’s greatest strength is its volunteers, help keep the town staffed by dedicated volunteers and contribute to the future of Wilton. Wilton Democrats have a history of service and we continue to serve the town by identifying motivated and qualified individuals and supporting them in their service to our community.

Please consider serving Witon, I can be reached at ceci.maher@gmail.com

Ceci Maher

Chairperson

Democratic Nominating Committee