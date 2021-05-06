Wilton holding municipal elections in fall season of 2021

To the Editor
In the fall of 2021 Wilton will be holding Municipal elections and the Democratic Party is calling for energized and engaged Democratic or Unaffiliated residents to run for election. We are currently having conversations with candidates for Board of Selectmen, Board of Finance, Board of Education, the Planning and Zoning Commission, the Zoning Board of Appeals, and Constable. If you have been using your skills as a volunteer on a local committee, or are ready to run for town office, please email me and let’s have a conversation.