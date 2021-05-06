Wilton Warrior Words: The spectacle of springtime

Hearst Connecticut Media

For as long as I can remember, once every year I will return home from school, inhale the sweet, earthy air, and think, “It’s finally spring.” It will be as if the world had transformed overnight; the birds are chirping, the bumblebees are buzzing, and the sun is smiling down on me. This is the magic of springtime in Wilton, the dull, gloomy tones of winter melting away with the snow as the pinks and yellows of spring emerge. There is something ineffable about this time of year, and, thus, I wanted to highlight a few of the opportunities Wilton has to offer in the springtime that have been an integral aspect of my adolescence.

One of my favorite activities to engage in that truly marks the beginning of spring to me is getting ice cream. Nearly every April, my sister and I will turn to each other, an almost subconscious yearning for a sweet treat from Scoops suddenly overwhelming us, and by the devious glint in each other’s eyes, we both know that we are going out for ice cream that night. There’s something oddly natural about this, our taste buds craving a flavor we wouldn’t dare think about throughout the cold, dreary winter, and I cherish it. Though the process is quite different nowadays, the car ride to Scoops featuring just the two of us, a begrudging parent no longer sitting in the driver’s seat, and the car’s speaker now always blasting music so loud it surely must make the glistening night sky’s stars shake, there are some constants that never have and never will change. My sister will proudly proclaim her order of swamp ice cream to the worker behind the counter, and, after careful contemplation, of course, I will then ask for my scoop of cotton candy ice cream. We’ll receive our order, sit outside, and talk, just a simple shared moment between two siblings as we embrace the warmer temperatures and beautiful scenery of spring. These instances are abundant in the springtime, little pieces of time that, after a few months of winter’s frigid, restrictive weather, are so small yet so significant to me.