Wilton Warrior Words: The little things

Hearst Connecticut Media

Back in September, I wrote my first column for the Wilton Bulletin. Overwhelmed by the inevitably of adulthood, and, accordingly, the demise of my childhood, I wrote this piece about these fears. Well, good news: I have been surviving adulthood for the past six-and-a-half months! Yet, as graduation draws uncomfortably close, I have begun to realize that perhaps adulthood itself was not the thing I feared; it was the idea that the end of my Wilton Public Schools career was already in sight. This thought admittedly still terrifies me. Graduation will sting tremendously, and I know that I will continue to feel the ache of its venom for at least a week after it passes. Without a doubt, I am going to miss Wilton High School. More specifically, it will be the absence of the small, often overlooked things that surely will cause the most pain. Hence, I wanted to bring special attention to them and thus immortalize the little things.

I will miss spending lunchtime with friends, greeting teachers I pass in the hallway, the excitement that builds up in my chest when I see a sign on my classroom’s door revealing that we have a free period today. I will miss the lingering feeling of pride that persists throughout the entire day when I do well on a test, the rush of leaving school with a friend to go to the deli, the hushed yet bustling noises of the library. I will miss the comfortable silence of walking next to one particular friend, and the unruly laughter that never fails to burst out when walking next to another. I will miss the small talk made to teachers before class begins and the barrage of thank yous heard when it ends. Most importantly, I will miss the support of all the phenomenal teachers in my life, incredible individuals who helped shape me into the person I am today, all leaving a part of themselves with me.