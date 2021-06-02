Skip to main content
Opinion

Wilton Warrior Words: The little things

Justin Rosenthal
Back in September, I wrote my first column for the Wilton Bulletin. Overwhelmed by the inevitably of adulthood, and, accordingly, the demise of my childhood, I wrote this piece about these fears. Well, good news: I have been surviving adulthood for the past six-and-a-half months! Yet, as graduation draws uncomfortably close, I have begun to realize that perhaps adulthood itself was not the thing I feared; it was the idea that the end of my Wilton Public Schools career was already in sight. This thought admittedly still terrifies me. Graduation will sting tremendously, and I know that I will continue to feel the ache of its venom for at least a week after it passes. Without a doubt, I am going to miss Wilton High School. More specifically, it will be the absence of the small, often overlooked things that surely will cause the most pain. Hence, I wanted to bring special attention to them and thus immortalize the little things.

I will miss spending lunchtime with friends, greeting teachers I pass in the hallway, the excitement that builds up in my chest when I see a sign on my classroom’s door revealing that we have a free period today. I will miss the lingering feeling of pride that persists throughout the entire day when I do well on a test, the rush of leaving school with a friend to go to the deli, the hushed yet bustling noises of the library. I will miss the comfortable silence of walking next to one particular friend, and the unruly laughter that never fails to burst out when walking next to another. I will miss the small talk made to teachers before class begins and the barrage of thank yous heard when it ends. Most importantly, I will miss the support of all the phenomenal teachers in my life, incredible individuals who helped shape me into the person I am today, all leaving a part of themselves with me.

Sometimes I question whether or not it is worth spending time reminiscing on things that will surely one day cause melancholic pain. However, each of the aforementioned experiences has such special significance to me that it would be even more painful to lose them. While it undoubtedly has had its ups and downs, high school has been such a crucial stage in my life, an era of much self-realization and self-growth. As awkward as adolescence is, it has been some of the best years of my life. Its end immensely saddens me, but if there is one thing it has taught me, it is that tomorrow will bring a new day. I don’t know what my future will entail, but as long as I keep striving for growth and knowledge while still making use of everything I have learned over the past eighteen years, I think that I am going to be all right in the end. Back in September, I concluded my very first column with the claim that “all I can really do is close my eyes as I journey into unfamiliar territory and hope for a happy ending.” And as the connections I have formed and memories I have made over this past year have demonstrated to me, I have the utmost confidence that I will one day be able to obtain this ending.