Wilton Warrior Words: The Beauty of 06897

Nearly everyone that has grown up in Wilton holds a love-hate relationship with the small town life. Sometimes, nothing feels more suffocating than walking down the crowded halls of the high school with the same kids you’ve seen for the past sixteen years. I am nearly certain that my car has explored every single backroad in this town, and it is an impossible feat to make a “quick run” into the Village Market without getting entangled in five different conversations.
However, there are days that remind us of the beauty in a small town. I will never forget the way that the community rallied when “Lexi”, an 11-year-old labrador retriever, went missing for 41 straight days before finally returning home safe and sound. Someone would casually mention her name in a conversation, and suddenly four people around me would mention how their neighbor caught her on their security camera, or they drove around last night looking in the woods for her. When working as a collective, our unique sense of community and cooperative spirit has such an impactful force. So, as my time as a year-round resident in the 203 comes to a close, I want to reflect on some of the aspects of Wilton that make it home.