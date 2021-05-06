Wilton Warrior Words: Reflecting on my time

Hearst / Connecticut Media

As my senior year draws to a close, I can’t help but think about how I spent my time over the past four years and what I will be leaving behind next fall as I move away from Wilton. Did I contribute something meaningful to my classes? Have I positively impacted this school’s community and helped in the places where it was needed? I personally choose to believe that I have in some small way or another left WHS better through the course of my time here. Still, I’ve come to realize that whatever my impact was before, there is always more to add even in the final weeks of my time at WHS. One of the ways I want to do this is by writing down the major lessons that stick out to me when I look back on the past four years. This column is the summary of my reflections on high school and what I would tell current and future Wilton students.

Know that there is always room in the day for something that you want to do. I took many arts classes like music and painting not just to fulfill my graduation requirements, but because I wanted to. I got up early and stayed late after school for clubs like Key Club and Mock Trial because they mattered to me. Likewise, every senior I know has filled their schedule with the classes, activities, and people they care about. Take that extra science class because you love forensics or recruit freshmen for your new club because you believe in it. Despite the turmoil and difficulty of being a high schooler, there will always be space in your life for the things you love to do.