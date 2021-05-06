Skip to main content
Wilton Warrior Words: Reflecting on my time

As my senior year draws to a close, I can’t help but think about how I spent my time over the past four years and what I will be leaving behind next fall as I move away from Wilton. Did I contribute something meaningful to my classes? Have I positively impacted this school’s community and helped in the places where it was needed? I personally choose to believe that I have in some small way or another left WHS better through the course of my time here. Still, I’ve come to realize that whatever my impact was before, there is always more to add even in the final weeks of my time at WHS. One of the ways I want to do this is by writing down the major lessons that stick out to me when I look back on the past four years. This column is the summary of my reflections on high school and what I would tell current and future Wilton students.

Know that there is always room in the day for something that you want to do. I took many arts classes like music and painting not just to fulfill my graduation requirements, but because I wanted to. I got up early and stayed late after school for clubs like Key Club and Mock Trial because they mattered to me. Likewise, every senior I know has filled their schedule with the classes, activities, and people they care about. Take that extra science class because you love forensics or recruit freshmen for your new club because you believe in it. Despite the turmoil and difficulty of being a high schooler, there will always be space in your life for the things you love to do.

Never be afraid of meeting new people. No matter how far you are in high school, there will always be someone new who you can meet and befriend, if only you keep an open mind. I found some of my best friends from my random lab groups in biology and chemistry, others from joining robotics for a year despite not knowing anything about robots, and even more from bonding while constantly chasing after our stray basketballs in gym class. My time in school was not just spent with a few close friends, but a wide array of people that I found and connected with over time. Be comfortable with talking to your lab partners outside of class or asking someone to explain what coding even is - it enriched each moment of my day and life.

Remember to enjoy the small things. The things that I remember were not just the big events like spirit week, my first AP exam, or going on the music trip. The happiness found in walking to your next class with a friend or helping your English discussion get wildly off topic has always stuck with me years later. There is so much to be discovered and enjoyed throughout each day if you value these seemingly simple parts of your daily life.

This advice is just from my perspective, and there are so many other seniors with different views on how their time has gone and what they learned here. Beyond just the few things I mentioned in this column, I encourage you to talk to graduating seniors about their time in Wilton and what help we can offer you. We may only have a few more months left as an official part of this town, but there is still time to hear our advice - if only you ask.