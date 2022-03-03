Wilton Warrior Words: Goodbye Australia

To Wilton drivers, using a GPS is either a necessity or a point of ridicule. For me and my dismal sense of direction, it’s both. I’ve laughed off many a raised eyebrow as I pull up Google Maps for a five-minute drive home, or directions to Orem’s even though I’ve driven there dozens of times. I never even considered the possibility of life without a GPS - after all, why bother? The soothing Australian cadence of my Maps voiceover has yet to lead me astray (Waze, on the other hand, I have a personal vendetta against).

On Super Bowl Sunday, however, disaster struck. As I jumped into my car (named Henrietta for her grandmother-esque tendencies) to head home after watching the game at a friend’s house, my worst fear was realized — my phone, keeper of all my directions, was dead.

Frantically, I tried plugging my address into Henrietta’s GPS system, only to find she was far too outdated to recognize it. So on Sunday, Feb. 13 in the year 2022, I decided to make the 20-minute drive home entirely by myself.

Henrietta’s a little too old to understand newfangled trends like “radio” and “aux cords,” and the speaker I keep as replacement had no phone to connect to. With only my own humming to keep me company, I realized that finding my way home really wasn’t too difficult. When I wasn’t distracted by the route guidance on my phone, each bend and crest of the roads I traveled along held memories.

A left here, and I’ll be heading toward CT Coffee, my favorite spot for an iced latte and burrito. Follow Ridgefield Road up and the steep driveway of my best friend’s house is only a minute away. Whoever came up with the phrase “memory lane” was definitely onto something.

It may have been the first time I’ve driven over a couple minutes away without the comfort of my Australian friend, but it turns out I’ve never really needed it in the first place.

Against my will, I’ve endeared myself to the roads of this tiny town and every absentminded turn and merge remind me that it’s always going to be home. To Google Maps, I am sorry — it’s not you, it’s me. To my friends and family, I am also sorry — this is absolutely not going to stop me from never getting anywhere on time.

Ria Raniwala, a senior, is one of 10 students at Wilton High School, who are contributing their own pieces to this column titled “Warrior Words” for publishing in the Wilton Bulletin, and on wiltonbulletin.com for an abbreviated 2021-22 second semester.