Wilton Warrior Words: Goodbye Australia

To Wilton drivers, using a GPS is either a necessity or a point of ridicule. For me and my dismal sense of direction, it’s both. I’ve laughed off many a raised eyebrow as I pull up Google Maps for a five-minute drive home, or directions to Orem’s even though I’ve driven there dozens of times. I never even considered the possibility of life without a GPS - after all, why bother? The soothing Australian cadence of my Maps voiceover has yet to lead me astray (Waze, on the other hand, I have a personal vendetta against).
On Super Bowl Sunday, however, disaster struck. As I jumped into my car (named Henrietta for her grandmother-esque tendencies) to head home after watching the game at a friend’s house, my worst fear was realized — my phone, keeper of all my directions, was dead.