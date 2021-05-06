Wilton Warrior Words: Decision day

Hearst Connecticut Media

Growing up with four older siblings, I have observed the college application process manifest itself in different ways each time: a series of excitement, anxiety, stress, and sentimentality churning over and over. Seniors cannot help but imagine the potential variations of our future that could ensue a simple click of the “submit application” button- our future, quite literally, at the tip of our fingers. In a year, will we be cheering in rowdy football stands of 50,000 students (Covid-permitting, of course)? Will we be gazing out our dorm window on the coast of California, or working on innovative research in the bustling city?

I remember speaking with my friends freshman year and remarking, “I cannot wait to see where everyone in our grade ends up”. Now, with the paramount May 1st “decision day” quickly approaching, college decisions are flying out from every direction. And, I can wholeheartedly say, that each place my peers have ended up is a perfect fit. I had always been comforted with the recurring phrase that “there’s a place for everyone”, though I would argue I never truly understood it until I had begun to experience it first-hand. With friends ending up on the West coast, some with first semesters in different countries, and some staying right here in Connecticut, there truly is a place for everyone outside of this Fairfield County bubble that we call home. Now, that’s not to discredit Fairfield County- it has raised us for eighteen incredible years of our lives. We grew up on our Wilton fields, in and out of each public school, spending late nights at Orems and early mornings at CT Coffee. And, before we know it, we will walk that stage up on the football field, receive our diploma, and begin working on page 1 of the next chapter in our lives.