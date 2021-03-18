Wilton Warrior Words: Connecting with the community

Hearst Connecticut Media

Throughout my entire life, I have always enjoyed writing. As someone not particularly skillful at the art of verbal communication, I frequently utilize creative writing as a way of expressing myself; I simply find it easier to communicate thoughts and ideas through stories and poetry. However, at first glance, there doesn’t appear to be much for young people to do with their love for writing besides simply doing it in their own free time. Keeping a passion like this to yourself can feel isolating. Over the years, numerous pieces of mine have piled up, rotting away in notebooks and my Google Drive because I never had anyone with whom to share them. Eventually, I simply accepted the fact that creative writing would always be a personal thing for me. And then Trackside reached out to me.

Trackside is a nonprofit teen center in Wilton, and while it used to be on the receiving side of many jokes from my class, it has drastically evolved in recent years. It is now a hub of social activity among middle schoolers, largely as a result of both the dedication of its directors and the involvement of high school students. This year, Trackside has been offering weekly clubs, many of which are run by high schoolers as staff members. As I was involved with its student board my sophomore and junior year, I was contacted over the summer about whether or not I would be interested in running a club at Trackside during the school year. I was unsure at first, but I soon realized that this would be the perfect opportunity for me to pursue a passion of mine and help younger kids develop a love for it, too: Creative writing.