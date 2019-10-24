Opinion

Wilton League of Women Voters — Nobody Told Me That!

Why should you vote in the municipal election?

Your vote is your voice! Tuesday, Nov. 5, is Election Day. Wilton voters will head to the polls to vote for the municipal candidates who will set the direction for our community’s future. Except for those seeking the office of first selectman, all the candidates on the 2019 ballot have all stepped up to serve our town as volunteers. The office of first aelectman carries a four-year term and represents the only paid position on this year’s ballot. Wilton’s three polling places—Wilton High School Clune Center, Cider Mill gym, and Middlebrook gym—will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Are there contested races in Wilton this year?

Yes. There are several contested races on the ballot this year, including the race for first selectman. Be sure to read carefully the instructions above each race and note that our ballot is two-sided this year.

Will there be any write-in candidates on the ballot?

Not so far. Potential write-in candidates had to file paperwork with the secretary of the state by 4 p.m. on Oct. 22 to become registered candidates for the Nov. 5 election. Write-in votes for unregistered candidates will not be counted.

Can I view a sample ballot?

Yes, view a sample of this year’s two-sided ballot on the town of Wilton website — wiltonct.org — on the registrars of voters’ page.

Are absentee ballots available for this election?

Yes. They are available by mail or in person. Call the Wilton Town Clerk’s office at 203-563-0106 for information about applying for absentee ballots. Remember that there is no provision in state law for absentee voting by proxy or power of attorney. Voters who may be away at school may download their absentee ballot application from the town website, sign it themselves, and submit/mail it to the Wilton Town Clerk. Under state law, parents may not sign applications or complete ballots for their absent college students.

What is the voter registration deadline? Can I register on Election Day?

Registration applications must be received or postmarked by Oct. 29. That day, the registrars will hold a special voter registration session at Wilton Town Hall until 8 p.m. Online applications will be accepted only until 11:59 p.m. that night.

However, Connecticut law allows an eligible Wilton resident to register — with identification and proof of residence — and to cast a ballot at the Wilton Town Hall on Election Day from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Contact the registrars of voters for voter registration information, general voting questions, or to check whether you’re already registered, at 203-563-0111 or use the Voter Look-Up feature on the registrars of voters page at wiltonct.org.

This is a series of columns in which the Wilton League of Women Voters discusses commonly asked questions about Wilton’s town meeting form of government. The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government. For more information, contact us through our web site wiltonlwv.org or write to us at P.O. Box 71, Wilton, CT 06897.