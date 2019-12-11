Opinion

Wilton Go Green keeps working for sustainability

Brothers Greg and Blake Vasse learn about recycling with father Greg during last year's Zero Waste Faire presented by Wilton Go Green.

Wilton Go Green — one of the town’s most visible environmental nonprofit organizations — is making good strides in its goal of helping Wilton become the most sustainable town in Connecticut. A good indication of this is the fact that the town was recently awarded Bronze Certification from the Sustainable CT initiative, and winning that 2019 award was in many ways dependent on the points earned by Wilton Go Green’s achievements. For any Connecticut town to earn certification, it must implement certain kinds of community-focused sustainability projects, and provide specific documentation about those projects. Doing this work, Wilton Go Green’s board members and other dedicated volunteers earned a total of one-fifth of the 200 points required for a town to receive a bronze award.

How else does Wilton Go Green serve the town? The organization’s recently re-launched website aims to provide answers to sustainability questions, and makes the organization more accessible to the community. Wilton resident and graphic designer Ben Emerson is the individual chosen by Wilton Go Green to re-design its website. Its features encourage users to explore “What We Do” as an organization and shows users how to “Take Action.” Wilton Go Green welcomes more community involvement, so if you want to learn more about the organization’s initiatives, pop on over to wiltongogreen.org.

Three years ago, Wilton Go Green embraced the idea of moving towards zero waste on the path to sustainability. This started with the creation of the Zero Waste Schools Committee and the Zero Waste Faire to educate Wilton residents on why we need to rethink everything we know about recycling, garbage and waste reduction. The ongoing Green Speaker Series continued this theme with an October screening of the documentary “Bag-It: Is Your Life Too Plastic,” in partnership with Wilton Library. A panel discussion with Tim Dolnier of the Village Market and Jeannine Behr-Getz of BYOCT followed the film, offering insights on plastic vs. paper bags and why plastic bag bans are passing in towns around the state. Wilton Go Green displayed simple alternatives to some of the most common single-use items including bags, straws, flatware and bottles. The Halloween “Bag Man” scarecrow displayed recently on River Road was created to illustrate the over-abundance of disposable plastic bags and other single-use plastics.

The next Green Speaker will be Sherill Baldwin of the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protrection and Recycle CT. She will discuss the current state of recycling and the state program “What’s In? What’s Out?” on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 6:30 p.m. at the library.

Wilton Go Green’s biggest event will be on Sunday, March 29, when the Third Annual Zero Waste Faire & Sustainable Living Expo happens at the Wilton High School fieldhouse from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Having had over 1,000 attendees and 70 exhibitors in 2019, the fair will feature even more aspects of a zero-waste/sustainable lifestyle in depth. In partnership with Sustainne, the fair committee will orchestrate exhibits at their 2020 event that are educational and interactive, with elements that attendees of all ages will enjoy. Subjects covered will include waste and resource management, waste prevention, backyard farming, a kids area, municipal best practices, zero-waste hacks, sustainable living, and a Zero Waste Feast in the high school cafeteria provided by Chartwells.

Stay tuned for news about opportunities to recycle or re-purpose fabrics, electronics and other household items.