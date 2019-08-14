U.S. Census Bureau is hiring

American flag American flag Photo: Douglas P Sacha / Douglas P Sacha Photo: Douglas P Sacha / Douglas P Sacha Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close U.S. Census Bureau is hiring 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The U.S. Census Bureau—part of the U.S. Department of Commerce—hires thousands of part-time workers—including hundreds in Connecticut —to help organize and implement the nation’s once-a-decade population count. They are recruiting now.

Why do we have a population count every ten years?

A complete and accurate count of every person living in the U.S., as mandated by the U.S. Constitution, can bring tremendous benefits for you and your community. Population counts help to determine how many U.S. representatives Connecticut has in Congress and how much federal funding Connecticut receives to support schools, hospitals, and public safety agencies. The Census also provides statistical information for businesses, consumer advocates, and policy makers who must plan for the future.

How confidential are individual and household responses to census questionnaires?

The information collected by the U.S. Census is used to produce statistics. Responses by individuals are protected by U.S. law and kept completely confidential. Under U.S. law (Title 13 of the U.S. Code), the Census Bureau cannot release any identifiable information about individuals, households, or businesses, even to law enforcement agencies.

What types of jobs does the US Census Bureau need to plan and implement the Census?

The Census Bureau has started recruiting temporary jobs now for the 2020 Census—census takers, office staff, recruiting assistants, and supervisors. A Census worker must be 18 to be hired (may apply when 17), have a valid Social Security number, and must be a U.S. citizen. The Census Bureau will request information from you about your education, work experience, and other skills. Jobs are located throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

How can I find out more about jobs with the 2020 Census?

To join the Census team, you may apply online or by telephone. Check the website—2020census.gov/jobs—or call 1-855-JOB-2020 (1-855-562-2020).

Telecommunications services for people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or who have speech disabilities are provided through Federal Relay Service. To contact the Federal Relay Service, call (800) 877-8339 TTY/ASCII or check gsa.gov/fedrelay .

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government. For information, visit wiltonlwv.org or write to P.O. Box 71, Wilton, CT 06897.