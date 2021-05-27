The Naturalist in Wilton: Loving our lawn weeds yarrow

Contributed photo

Each year in May I like to shed some light on the ways that lawn weeds can actually benefit us and our health. “Weed” is a word we use for a plant that is unwelcome, unwanted, and perhaps grows a bit out of control. But if we can learn a little more about their nutritional and medicinal benefits, as well as the benefits of biodiveristy in our lawns, maybe we can change our perspectives and respect these beautiful plants a little more.

Scattered throughout our lawns sometimes is a small plant with soft leaves. This plant is called common yarrow. Left uncut, it can grow to be over a foot tall, but our lawnmowers tend to keep them smaller. Yarrow likes sunnier parts of the yard but can tolerate some shade as well. It is excellent for supporting pollinator populations, as their flowers attract butterflies, bees, and other insects.