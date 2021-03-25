The Naturalist: Caddisflies

Now is the time of year when you look down in the water in swamps, and you see little bundles of leaves, sticks, and stones that seem to have sprouted legs, and wiggle around under the water. In a way they have — in the center of that detritus mound is a larval caddisfly.

Caddisflies are small, winged insects that are closely related to moths and butterflies. They have been around since the Jurrassic period around 185 million years ago. Although they have wings as adults, they actually start their life cycle living underwater. The adults lay their eggs in the water and deposit them on the water surface. They either sink, or they put the eggs on a leaf next to the water to be washed in by the rain. They actually can swim down and deposit the eggs underwater themselves as well.