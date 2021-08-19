The Foxhole in Wilton: Two goals in mind

Contributed photo

One of the Four Pillars of The American Legion is Veteran’s Affairs and Rehabilitation. In essence, we support and aid all veterans who have served in our nation’s military, in several different ways, with many programs. From assisting a veteran with submitting a claim to the Veterans Administration for disability benefits, to programs such as Operation Comfort Warriors to female veteran specific assistance, we are here for you, the veteran.

A primary reason that I became attracted to the Legion is that in return for all these support systems, we ask for absolutely nothing. A membership is not even required to approach us for help. One of the lines a Legionnaire recites when we open a meeting with The American Legion’s Preamble, which is “…to consecrate and sanctify our devotion, to mutual helpfulness.” This is the final line in the Preamble and speaks volumes as to who we are and outlines one of our primary missions.