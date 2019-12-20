Opinion

The Foxhole: Offering thanks

American Legion Post 86 Adjutant Tom Moore holds a graham cracker rendition of the post created by by the Stewart family recognizing Post 86's centennial next year. Their son Kace, who is a freshman in college now, was one of the recipients of the Legion’s School Award at Wilton High School’s honors convocation last spring. The house is an entry in Wilton Library’s How Sweet It Is in Wilton gingerbread contest. less American Legion Post 86 Adjutant Tom Moore holds a graham cracker rendition of the post created by by the Stewart family recognizing Post 86's centennial next year. Their son Kace, who is a freshman in college ... more Photo: Contributed Photo / American Legion Post 86 Photo: Contributed Photo / American Legion Post 86 Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close The Foxhole: Offering thanks 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Where did the time go? I have introduced the officers of Post 86 this year and I hope when you next see one of them, you thank them not only for their service to our country, but for their service to our community and nation.

I want to take this opportunity to thank all of you who have supported James B. Whipple Post 86 over the past year. Our mission here is to support veterans and their families, the children and youth of our communities and Americanism in our citizens. Through your kind letters, visits and donations, we are able to “Charlie Mike…Continue the Mission.”

So, here is a list of those who have helped us Charlie Mike.

The Department of Connecticut American Legion.

The 3rd District of Connecticut (Fairfield County).

Mr. and Mrs. Vinnie von Zwehl.

Past Post Commander Don Hazzard and his wife Charmaine.

Past Post Commander Bing Ventres.

Mrs. Nancy Moore.

Kick for Nick and the Madaras Family.

Jeannette Ross and Staff at the Wilton Bulletin.

The Village Market: Nancy, Tim, Mike & staff.

Chief John Lynch and the entire Wilton Police Department.

Lt. Dave Hartman and the Wilton Police Benevolent Association.

Chief Geoffrey Herald and the entire Wilton Fire Department.

The Wilton school system.

Sue Mangan, Dan Pompa and the Wilton High School community.

Dr. John Priest and the Middlebrook School community.

Dr. Jennifer Falcone and the Cider Mill School community.

Mrs. Salys Magnusson, son Geir and her family.

Boy Scout Troops 20, 125.

Demetri Dessouras, Eagle Scout candidate.

Cub Scout Packs 22, 101.

Brownie Troop 50056, 50144, 51001.

Nick Foster and the Wilton Historical Society.

Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), Drum Hill Chapter.

Jake’s Wayback Burgers, Norwalk.

Tony & Taylor Rentals.

The Wilton Patch.

The Wilton Library.

Mrs. Marie Donohue.

The Greenlee Family.

The Stewart Family.

The McElroy Family.

Moses Alexander.

Jennifer Bendett.

Claudia Avallone.

Margaret Hansen.

Greg Chann.

Toni Lee.

Melissa Leonard.

The Galletly Family.

Eileen Ferro.

The folks at SDSS Martial Arts of Wilton.

Heather and Good Morning Wilton.

Michael Ellsworth.

The Shattan Family.

Jeff Turner.

George Ongley.

The Wanamaker Family.

The Glass Family.

Trygve Hansen.

The Schofield Family.

Dr. Brian McKay and Family.

The Wilton community as a whole!

Each of these families, individuals, businesses and organizations supported our mission through donations, working at the Post or publicizing us veterans and our mission.

With all this help, we are able to do things like donate a wheelchair to 99-year old WWII veteran who was at Omaha Beach on D-Day; teach young Boy and Girl Scouts American flag etiquette; make the Post available for local organizations to meet (DAR, Wilton High School Peervention group); send needed supplies to the Homes for the Brave, the PFC Nicholas A. Madaras Home for Homeless Female Veterans and their children; and open up to the community on a daily basis, as well as events such as the Halloween Walk, the Holiday Stroll and the summer sidewalk sales.

Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah and a Healthy 2020!

Information: legionpost86@gmail.com.