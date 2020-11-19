Opinion

The Foxhole: A short quiz on military trivia

Dogs have been used by armies around the world for centuries.

All answers are at the end of the article.

Did you know? Twenty-six of 45 Presidents were military veterans. Who held the highest rank and what was it?

America has been one of the very few countries in history that can elect a former military leader and continue to rule a democracy. That has been one of the most resilient aspects of the “American Experiment” — leadership by civilians, separating military and civilian authority.

Did you know? There are currently 81,838 service members missing in action (MIA) or prisoners of qar (POWs) listed by the Pentagon. These numbers include WWII, Korea, Vietnam, the Cold War and the Gulf War/other conflicts. More than half are presumed lost at sea. Which continent is believed to hold a majority of these men and women?

Did you know? The Tomb of the Unknown, in Arlington National Cemetery (the former home of the family of Mary Custis Lee, wife of Robert E. Lee, which was seized after the Civil War), held the remains of … “Those Known only to God,” one representative from WWII, Korea and Vietnam. However, the remains from Vietnam were identified 14 years after being entombed, removed by the family to another national cemetery. Since then, only the two sets of remains are actually within the Tomb. From which unit are the Guards of the Tomb chosen?

Did you know? The Interior Department recently granted Gold Star families and military veterans free lifetime access to National Parks and federally maintained lands. There is a total of 421 of these protected sites, throughout each state as well as Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa and Guam. Can you name the only National Historic site in Connecticut?

Did you know? Over 16 million men and women fought for the United States in WWII. Of that total, it is estimated that approximately 300,000 are still with us. Currently, the oldest of these veterans, Lawrence Brooks, is 111 years old. How old was the youngest person to serve in WWII?

Did you know? Military dogs have trained and deployed going back as far as 600 B.C., when they were used in a frontal attack on an invading army. From there they were breed and trained to not only fight but to act as couriers, sentries and scouts. Today, they do so much more, sniffing out bombs, hidden caches of weapons and ammunition, drugs and even enemy soldiers. Dogs were officially recognized by the U.S. March 13, 1942. Today, March 13 is K-9 Veterans Day. What is name of the most famous Connecticut canine, and when did he or she serve?

Did you know? Celebrities who served: Kris Kristofferson (Army), Chuck Norris (Air Force), Paul Newman (Navy), Morgan Freeman (Air Force), Jimi Hendrix (Army Airborne), Johnny Carson (Navy), George Carlin (Air Force), Ice-T (Army), Sunny Anderson (Air Force).

Answers:

George Washington and Dwight Eisenhower were both generals of the Army.

Asia

3rd Infantry Regiment, “The Old Guard”

Weir Farm

12 years old, Calvin Graham, USN

Sgt. Stubby, USMC