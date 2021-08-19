Thank you from the Wilton Chamber of Commerce

Wilton Center was buzzing with activities this past Saturday with the return of our Street Fair and Sidewalk Sale. Old Ridgefield Road was filled with shoppers, families, furry friends, children, volunteers, familiar faces and new neighbors all eager to explore Wilton Center!

We would like to show our appreciation to everyone who volunteered their time to make this event possible for our community. Thank you to our local heroes from the Wilton Police Department, Fire Department, and Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps. for showcasing their vehicles and educating our young guests at the event.