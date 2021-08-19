Skip to main content
Thank you from the Wilton Chamber of Commerce

Wilton Center was buzzing with activities this past Saturday with the return of our Street Fair and Sidewalk Sale. Old Ridgefield Road was filled with shoppers, families, furry friends, children, volunteers, familiar faces and new neighbors all eager to explore Wilton Center!

We would like to show our appreciation to everyone who volunteered their time to make this event possible for our community. Thank you to our local heroes from the Wilton Police Department, Fire Department, and Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps. for showcasing their vehicles and educating our young guests at the event.

Thank you to Susan Goldman, Carol Johnson, John DiCenzo, Patrick Russo, Nancy Saxe, Tom Sato, Lana Afanasieva, Ralph Slater, Kathleen Royal, Jake Lubel and Prasad Iyer for their support during the event. Thank you to Mark Ketley and Steve Pierce for their assistance with event logistics and a huge thank you to the volunteers from Wilton C.E.R.T. for keeping the Street Fair orderly and safe while our guests enjoyed the festivities during the day.

This event was made possible by the support of our sponsors, Kimco, The Greens at Cannondale and Wilton Meadows, Fairfield County Bank, Gregory and Adams, P.C., and Caraluzzi’s Market. We would like to thank them and their continued partnership for our community events.

Finally, to all the families, new residents, old friends and everyone who participated in our festivities over the weekend, thank you for shopping and supporting our local small businesses! Each time you support a Wilton business, you are advocating for a local entrepreneur, creating jobs for neighbors, and supporting gathering places in our town. Small businesses are the backbone of our local economy and they make our community unique. We can all do our part… please continue to shop local and thank you for supporting WILTON.

The Wilton Chamber of Commerce