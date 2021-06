Contributed photo

After watching the Norwalk Memorial Day Parade I went to Orem’s Diner for brunch still wearing my bright blue sweatshirt with gold Fly Navy and large gold Naval Aviator Wings across the front. Upon finishing my meal, the waitress and cashier came to my table and told me another customer had paid my bill and wanted to remain anonymous. I would like to thank that patron for that act of kindness and appreciation for myself and all veterans.

Ronald Egut