On behalf of the 2022 Wilton High School St. Baldrick’s shaving event, I would like to thank all the participants and volunteers for contributing to an amazingly successful evening. We have raised over $51,500 to help fund the most promising research for a cure for pediatric cancer.

I would also like to thank my leadership team, Ryan Leung, Sam Gioffre, Matthew Tully, Jackson Duncan, George Hahn, Owen Theoharides, Will Fischer and Harry Polito. The nine of us started working towards planning this event in September and continued to work diligently at our assigned charges.

Our event could not take place without our returning barbers. Thank you to Gaetano Monteleone of Arena Hairstyling of Wilton; Gerald Ventrella of Branchville Hair Design of Wilton; and Agron Komoni & Kreshnik Komoni of Agron’s Barbershop of Wilton. Year after year, this generous group of barbers dedicate time away from their barbershops to give all participants an attractive shave.

Volunteers shave because kids with cancer often lose their hair during treatment and shavees stand proudly bald beside them. But the true goal to cure children of cancer will be accomplished because of the life-saving childhood cancer research funds that are raised. I would like to thank Mr. Scott Gioffre and The Gioffre Group at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management of Ridgefield, and The 100 Women Who Care of Fairfield County for their financial support towards our mission. Further, thank you to Panera Bread of Norwalk for granting us 20 percent of one evening’s receipts. I am very appreciative of these three organizations’ generosity towards this noble cause.

I wish to acknowledge and express our sincerest appreciation to our treasurers, Frank Ackerman and Andy Leung; our school nurse Karen Boehme; program creator Pamela Carlson; as well as Shelley and Shawn Murphy, who assisted in setting up and cleaning up the event. A sincere thank you goes to our families and friends who have supported the event this year as a shavee, a volunteer, a donor, and, or, an ally.

St. Baldricks has been something I have always looked forward to since I stepped foot into high school. Having older family friends who participated at the high school, I could not wait to join them in that tradition. Since joining the St. Baldrick's leadership team and becoming a lead organizer of the event, I have gained a special passion for the organization and the cause it supports. This year’s event was truly a rewarding way to finish off my four years as a high school shavee.

Through St. Baldrick’s 14-year existence at Wilton High School, $345,102 has been raised and 740 heads have been shaved. I am looking forward to this legacy continuing and expanding for our 15th year in 2023.

Respectfully,

Eli Ackerman

Ackerman is a St. Baldrick’s Lead Organizer